Relativity AI and Data Management Product Updates

Relativity has announced several AI and data management product updates to transform the review experience, empowering users to solve new challenges with AI, simplify data management, and accelerate document review and translation.

"We're acutely cognizant of the critical role technology plays in service of empowering our global community to tackle today's emerging and proliferating data challenges," said Relativity's CEO Mike Gamson. "And we see this as our opportunity to activate our mission through bold innovation, strategic investment and remaining laser-focused on delivering the cutting-edge solutions our customers need to navigate an ever-changing data landscape."

This year, Relativity has made significant progress in improving review-based workflows with sentiment analysis and Review Center, both of which are currently in advanced access and will be available to all RelativityOne customers in the coming months.

Sentiment analysis uses AI to identify positive, negative and other targeted signals across data helping users grasp the full, people-driven picture. Sentiment scores and filterable fields are used to prioritize information, identify the most relevant documents and easily view material in the context of communications. Viewer integration and communication visualizations will allow users to click into documents to see highlighted sentences or overlay sentiment across communication analyses to dig into key conversations.

"Sentiment analysis identified 20 documents that were pivotal to a case we were working on that may have never been reviewed," said Craig Macaulay, Data Scientist at Phi Finney McDonald. "We don't often find a 'smoking gun' in our discovery. Using sentiment analysis that quickly identifies these powerful, relevant documents has been instrumental in painting a picture that helps us prove our case."

Review Center is RelativityOne's new destination for review management and administration. Consolidation of previously disparate tasks, coupled with advanced AI functionality and flexibility, produces a comprehensive dashboard to help users understand the nature and status of projects.

Solve Privacy and Compliance Challenges with AI

With data breaches on the incline — the overall number of data compromises is up more than 68 percent compared to 2020 — it's even more critical for law firms and service providers to quickly help clients identify impacted individuals and ensure they're notified in the timeline required by privacy laws.

Text IQ for Data Breach powers data breach response with AI so users can respond quickly, accurately and intelligently. Leveraging AI in data breach response can cut assessment time by 75% allowing action to be taken in a timely manner when it matters most. Text IQ for Data Breach is currently in advanced access and Relativity is targeting general availability in RelativityOne in Q1 2023.

Additionally, Text IQ for Personal Information (PI) will be integrated with Redact in RelativityOne and available for advanced access in Q1 2023. Text IQ for PI will combine the redaction capabilities in RelativityOne with the purpose-built AI in Text IQ to help organizations better adhere to evolving global privacy regulations.

The solution improves the accuracy of PI identification, cutting the PI document population for review by 50% and increasing the speed of review by five to six times. By automating the identification of sensitive data and redaction, legal teams can focus on strategy and innovation.

Relativity's AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace, uses data cleansing to prevent alerts from being generated on duplicative or non-authored content, so reviewers are only notified of the relevant portion that was written by the sender. Relativity Trace will expand its data cleansing capabilities in 2023 by removing more irrelevant content like cybersecurity disclaimers, salutations/greetings and duplicative content by focusing on individual messages and sentences to get a more granular understanding of intentions and potential risks.

