Evisort introduces smart OCR AI for contract management

Evisort has updated its no-code contract intelligence platform with enhanced AI and expanded platform capabilities to make the contract lifecycle easier, faster and more reliable for global teams. The improved user experience features enhanced Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, multi-language capabilities, and an expanded intelligent clause library for more efficient drafting and more confident negotiation.

Evisort's updated OCR addresses the historical issues that OCR technology industry-wide has struggled with, including deciphering handwriting, blurry text, tables, headers, footers, watermarks, and multiple languages.

With these AI enhancements, Evisort's solution will empower customers to better manage global business contracts, including contracts in multiple languages. Evisort's expanded clause library will provide insights on data-driven preferred language and will eliminate the need to manually build a clause library.

"Evisort's AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) capabilities support fast implementation and return on investment by reducing manual work required to ingest, analyze, and create contracts," said Amine Anoun, Evisort co-founder and CTO.

"These recent advancements will enable users to draft and manage contracts more efficiently and confidently than ever, and we are excited to be on the forefront of innovation in this critical space."

Evisort's technology parses the nuanced context and meaning of legal language and helps operational teams scale faster, reduce costs, and deliver greater business impact.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the company supports legal, finance, sales, procurement and IT organizations around the globe

https://www.evisort.com/