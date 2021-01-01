Jasper delivers AI-Powered Sales Order Automation

Kanverse.ai has announced the launch of Jasper release of its patented AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing Product suite for Enterprises.

With the Jasper release, Kanverse.ai has introduced a new AI-powered Sales Order automation product. With Kanverse Sales Order automation, sales operations and customer success teams can now automate the intake of sales orders, extraction of order details with up to 99.5% accuracy, validation of orders based on business needs, and filing in the ERP system.

The release also introduces new capabilities for AP Invoice Processing Automation for multi-layer invoice approval workflows, processing bulk invoices as a single MS Excel document, and non-PO invoice processing automation with intuitive capabilities.

The Jasper release delivers innovative features for Insurance document processing automation. A new insightful analytical dashboard provides a holistic view of the entire document proceeding, while API support for claims processing leverages powerful Kanverse image processing technology. This technology will detect and classify damages from images with 99.5% accuracy.

“Kanverse continues to transform enterprises and deliver path-breaking innovation to our customers with our AI-powered suite of products,” said Karan Yaramada, CEO of Kanverse, Inc.

“With Jasper release, we have taken a step forward in our innovation to help our customers recession-proof their businesses by saving operations cost substantially, increasing business agility and turbocharging productivity”

