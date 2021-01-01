Open-Source Data Discovery and Observability Platform

Provectus has released its v0.7 update that includes the first iteration of role-based access control (RBAC), along with enhancements to the Ingestion API. Both features are crucial to ensuring a more efficient and effective data governance process.

The Open-Source Data Discovery (ODD) and Observability Platform is a data discovery and observability service built in close collaboration between Provectus and the open-source community. By making data more discoverable, manageable and observable, the platform enables data-driven enterprises to democratize their data, organization-wide.

It closes gaps that conventional data catalogues cannot fill, such as lack of standardized data collection, incompatibility of different catalogues, limited data lineage, and inefficient data quality and observability practices.

The platform’s v0.7 release includes several new and enhanced major features that make metadata easy to handle:

Role-based Access Control : Having a solid governance in the data catalogue is essential to maintaining high quality metadata in organizations with multiple users. RBAC restricts the addition and update of data entity documentation to data owners only.

: Having a solid governance in the data catalogue is essential to maintaining high quality metadata in organizations with multiple users. RBAC restricts the addition and update of data entity documentation to data owners only. Ingestion API: Unstable Ingestion API can lead to partial metadata ingestion, which causes poor quality metadata and negatively impacts the data discovery and data observability processes. We have reworked and enhanced ODD’s Ingestion API for greater stability and reliability, and more effective metadata ingestion.

Various small enhancements have also been introduced to improve user experience:

The dataset structure page has been significantly improved to provide better user experience when using large tables.

The starting page has been re-built from scratch, and now provides users with detailed statistics on their data.

Primary and sort keys (for wide column databases) are now part of the specification and structure page.

ARM64/M1 support has been enabled.

“The discovery, validation, and governance of data are known as extremely time- and resource-intensive tasks,” said German Osin, chief product owner of the ODD Platform.

“Our vision for Open Data Discovery Platform is simple: we want to build an open-source, open-standard solution for data teams, including data scientists and data and ML engineers, to enable enterprises of all sizes to streamline and facilitate building and maintaining of data products.”

https://provectus.com/