PC-less scanning with Canon imageFORMULA DR-S150

Canon Australia has launched the imageFORMULA DR-S150, a compact desktop document scanner designed to deliver quick and reliable scanning with versatile connectivity options. Suitable for use by workgroups or individual users, the scanner can be easily shared between multiple PCs.

It has multiple connectivity options and is designed for organisations that routinely scan a large volume of documents and those with workflows that do not require a computer.

The flexible scanner is easy to operate and can be used in various industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services and insurance. The imageFORMULA DR-S150 helps businesses automate paper-based processes and streamline workflows efficiently. Document information can be converted, processed and shared efficiently between users for improved collaboration and productivity.

Ted Matsumoto, General Manager Product Marketing at Canon Australia comments: “With hybrid working becoming commonplace for many businesses, the imageFORMULA DR-S150 is an excellent solution for home offices, small offices and large corporate office departments with its range of network connectivity options. Ideal for a variety of industries, the versatility of the desktop document scanner assists with streamlining workflow and enhancing efficiencies.”

With built-in Wi-Fi, wired Ethernet and USB connections for networked and local operation, users have the convenience of using the imageFORMULA DR-S150 document scanner with desktop computers and even compatible smartphones and tablets. The various connection options enable multiple users to share the scanner from almost anywhere in a working environment.

By selecting a shared network folder as the destination for scanned images, users can scan documents on-the-go, which will be saved directly to the folder without having to use a desktop computer.

Known as the DR Processor, the on-board image processing CPU of the imageFORMULA DR-S150 delivers high-speed, high-quality scans of up to 90 images per minute, independent of the performance of any connected computers. To capture images as accurately as possible, the DR processor helps ensure the resulting scanned images are legible and have the optimal amount of contrast and brightness.

The scanner is also equipped with many scan-optimising options such as blank page skipping, anti-skew and image rotation.

The scanner also incorporates Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology which converts scanned images into searchable data, helping to capture information accurately and improve text legibility.

Equipped with a reliable paper feeding mechanism and separation rollers, the imageFORMULA DR-S150 makes high-volume batch scanning of mixed document types quick and easy. Users can perform scanning tasks in large batches of up to 60 pages, over a wide range of media including ultra-thin papers, plastic ID, embossed cards and passports up to 4mm thick.

Featuring a large colour LCD touchscreen, the scanner offers an intuitive interface that provides users with simple scanning operation and absolute ease of use.

The DR-S150 scanner helps businesses widen the scope of document capture and output capabilities when used with the CaptureOnTouch V4, Canon’s an intuitive scanning software. Users can easily convert scanned documents to searchable files, manage digitised information, customise layout and shortcuts to simplify workflows and send scanned documents to a range of cloud-enabled services, including Dropbox, Google Drive and more, keeping document workflows efficient and organised.

The CaptureOnTouch Job Tool App is available for Windows, iOS as well as Android, and allows users to operate the scanner via smart mobile devices without connecting to a computer.