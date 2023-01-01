iDox ai Platform Helps Say Goodbye to Document Chaos

With the increasing volume of documents and data in modern business, managing and organizing them can be a daunting and time-consuming task. IDox.ai, is an AI-powered document management platform designed to cut back on the hours employees spend on administrative tasks, such as looking for critical information within document review processes.

The software can easily and accurately identify the type of document, extract relevant information, and classify it accordingly. It can also detect sensitive information, such as personal data or financial information, and flag it for further review. The company's stringent security protocols and commitment to ensuring the protection of sensitive information are attested to by its SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certifications.

A part of Foxit software, a global provider of PDF solutions serving customers in over 200 countries, the company counts Google, Amazon, and NASDAQ among its clientele and hopes to expand its reach even further with this new program.

The AI-powered solutions support a wide range of industries, such as healthcare organisations, financial institutions, real estate agencies, law firms, government entities, and beyond – allowing professionals to focus on their core competencies.

“Quick, well designed, and saved our team over 97% of the time. Our team was able to meet subject access requests and meet GDPR mandates using the iDox.ai redaction solution,” said Carl Bevan from the UK Royal College of Nursing.

iDox.ai is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing business systems and allows documents to be imported from everyday services such as Google Drive and Dropbox.

“Powered by AI, our automated high-accuracy solution provides scanning and detection capability within document management systems, folders, and a multitude of file sources. Seamlessly compare and redact documents in over 47 file formats to protect sensitive data within your organization," added Alisa Fetic, Senior Director of iDox.ai.

https://idox.ai/