AI-Automated Clinical Documentation for Healthcare

Microsoft company Nuance Communications has announced Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) Express, a clinical documentation application that combines conversational and ambient AI with OpenAI's GPT-4.

Using a combination of conversational, ambient, and generative AI, DAX Express automatically and securely creates draft clinical notes in seconds for immediate clinical review and completion after each patient visit in the exam room or via telehealth patient conversations.

Dragon Medical One, DAX, and DAX Express are tightly integrated into the electronic medical record, beginning from pre-visit through post-encounter.

"Nuance and Microsoft came together with the goal of helping to digitally transform healthcare, and today we are marking the next step forward in the ongoing evolution of AI-powered solutions for overburdened care providers," said Mark Benjamin, CEO of Nuance.

"Our state-of-the-art blend of conversational, ambient, and generative AI will accelerate the advancement of the care delivery ecosystem beyond what Nuance or Microsoft could have achieved separately – expanding our comprehensive portfolio of solutions that fulfil our vision to improve care quality and support enhanced outcomes for generations to come."

DAX Express will be included for users of DAX and available as an addition to Dragon Medical One.

To be added to the DAX Express interest list visit https://www.nuance.com/healthcare/campaign/learn-more/express.html.