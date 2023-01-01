Unlocking the Future of e-Signatures with GPT-4

Sydney-based developer DoxAI has announced the integration of OpenAI’s GPT-4 through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service into its e-signature AI solution.

The company claims this collaboration is set to revolutionise the way users comprehend complex and lengthy documents, enabling them to ask specific questions and receive clear answers before digitally signing or witnessing documents.

Some of the key benefits promised by DoxAI’s e-signature AI solution include:

- Improved document comprehension through GPT-4 integration, allowing users to ask specific questions and receive clear, concise answers before making crucial decisions.

- Streamlined digital transactions, making the process more accessible and user-friendly across a wide range of industries.

- Secure and seamless integration with Microsoft Azure Cloud Services, ensuring data protection and privacy for clients.

- Enhanced scalability and adaptability, with the potential to expand AI-driven solutions across various applications and industries through the DoxAI Virtual Assistant.

DoxAI offers a wide range of services and products, including e-Signature e-witnessing, Redact AI, Categorise AI, Extract AI, Data Exchange, Asset Verification and more.

Giuseppe Porcelli, CEO and Founder of Lakeba and Chairman of DoxAI said, “The integration of GPT-4, OpenAI’s most advanced AI language model, through Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, will empower DoxAI’s e-signature AI to transform the user experience. This powerful natural language technology can be helpful for tasks including content creation, conversation, document search and analysis.”

Vanessa Sorenson, Chief Partner Officer ANZ, MD Microsoft NZ said, “We are incredibly pleased to see DoxAI integrate Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. Microsoft continues to support businesses in optimising their processes and adopting the latest technologies, like the large language models offered in Azure OpenAI Service, to stay ahead in the rapidly changing digital landscape.”

www.doxai.co