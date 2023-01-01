AvePoint Advances SaaS Management Capabilities

AvePoint has unveiled updates to the AvePoint Confidence Platform that will help organizations modernize their digital workplaces with scalability and control. As organizations increase their dependencies on SaaS applications for digital collaboration, AvePoint’s new SaaS management capabilities further improve operational efficiency, increase visibility and enable security and compliance.

According to Gartner’s Market Guide for SaaS Management Platforms, organizations will continue to face growing financial, security, and operational risks if they are unable to discover, govern and enable SaaS, automate management tasks, optimize costs and licenses, and protect data and identity.

Additionally, Gartner predicts that through 2027, organizations that fail to centrally manage SaaS will remain five times more susceptible to a cyber incident or data loss due to misconfiguration.

Today, the AvePoint Confidence Platform supports the management and governance of Microsoft 365, Power Platform, and other Microsoft objects like Azure Active Directory and mail enabled distribution lists in the following ways:

Improved Operational Efficiency: Gain a comprehensive view across SaaS applications, automate repetitive processes with event or manual workflow triggers, quickly update licenses and entitlements to give users the right access and automate service requests with dynamic profiles.

Gain a comprehensive view across SaaS applications, automate repetitive processes with event or manual workflow triggers, quickly update licenses and entitlements to give users the right access and automate service requests with dynamic profiles. Increased Visibility: Capture context for collaboration workspaces and objects to understand why and how they are being used, execute object or user-based security searches for unmatched insight into SharePoint, OneDrive, Groups and Teams permissions and aggregate highly exposed content with sensitive information types to present a heat map of at-risk data across Microsoft 365.

Capture context for collaboration workspaces and objects to understand why and how they are being used, execute object or user-based security searches for unmatched insight into SharePoint, OneDrive, Groups and Teams permissions and aggregate highly exposed content with sensitive information types to present a heat map of at-risk data across Microsoft 365. Proactive Security and Compliance: Create lifecycle management to empower users while ensuring they stay within organizational policies, review security concerns and quickly update access and security controls within Microsoft 365 objects, and identify orphaned objects in Microsoft 365 or Power Platform to rapidly take corrective action.

Future updates to the AvePoint Confidence Platform, which will add to already robust SaaS management capabilities, include:

Expanded Lifecycle Management Support: New additions fuel better security and compliance, such as Shared Channel management within Microsoft 365, which allows users to build governance policies around who is authorized to create Shared Channels, and automated renewal cycles for Power Automate and Power BI workflows. For Azure, users will be able to provision, renew and end-of-life Azure Active Directory (AD) security groups, mail enabled distribution lists and shared mailboxes to both protect data and limit unnecessary sprawl.



New additions fuel better security and compliance, such as Shared Channel management within Microsoft 365, which allows users to build governance policies around who is authorized to create Shared Channels, and automated renewal cycles for Power Automate and Power BI workflows. For Azure, users will be able to provision, renew and end-of-life Azure Active Directory (AD) security groups, mail enabled distribution lists and shared mailboxes to both protect data and limit unnecessary sprawl. Enhanced Guest User Access Control: Organizations will be able to see and remove ghost users, who exist in Azure AD but who have been removed elsewhere in the tenant, to better mitigate risks of oversharing or data breaches. Additionally, organizations can customize Private Teams Channel monitoring to ensure only the right individuals have access to sensitive data.



Organizations will be able to see and remove ghost users, who exist in Azure AD but who have been removed elsewhere in the tenant, to better mitigate risks of oversharing or data breaches. Additionally, organizations can customize Private Teams Channel monitoring to ensure only the right individuals have access to sensitive data. More Efficient and Automated Operations: As more organizations use Power Apps, Power Automate and Power BI, AvePoint will provide central monitoring and control to extend data protection strategies and create holistic policies across platforms and enhance security. Extended workflow automation, with governance in place, for Power BI artifacts, workspaces, environments, Connectors, flows and apps helps to streamline operations and fuel productivity.

“Our customers need centralized visibility and control over their SaaS applications in order to mitigate risk and save themselves time,” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. “With multi-tenant views and policies that extend across cloud applications, we make it easy for IT teams to not only take stock of all tools they have in place but also to secure and optimize their use to power success in the digital workplace.”

All updates to the AvePoint Confidence Platform will be supported by a new, modern and more intuitive user experience within AvePoint Online Services as well as several security and functionality enhancements.

https://www.avepoint.com/solutions/saas-management