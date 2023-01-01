ZircoDATA acquires Shred It Australia and Singapore

ZircoDATA is acquiring Shred-it, one of Australia and Singapore’s preeminent providers of secure document shredding, secure bin services and IT Asset disposal.

This acquisition is a strategic move to integrate shred services, a core part of records management, with ZircoDATA’s existing offerings.

“Together, we will combine our resources, capabilities, and expertise to provide end-to-end solutions that meet the needs of our customers.

“This acquisition will be a significant turning point for our businesses and a strategic advantage in the competitive and ever-evolving records and information management industry we operate in,” said ZircoDATA Chief Executive Officer, Jacqueline Leeds.

As part of the transition, the Shred-it brand will be phased out in Australia and Singapore in favour of the ZircoDATA brand.

The acquisition will also extend ZircoDATA’s service locations to include Rydalmere (Sydney), Banyo (Brisbane), Footscray (Melbourne), South Australia, Canberra and Singapore, as well as an expanded fleet of vehicles to service destruction and onsite shredding across the country.

“We are looking forward to offering both ZircoDATA and Shred-it’s customers a complete solution and high quality of service and customer experience as we combine the talents of both organizations,” said Leeds.