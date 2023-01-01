ibml acquires IntelliScan Smart Scanning Solutions

Imaging Business Machines LLC (ibml­) has announced the acquisition of Exela Technologies' IntelliScan Smart Scanning Solutions.

ibml will acquire the assets of the high-volume scanner and North America hardware maintenance businesses of Exela Technologies.

The addition of the IntelliScan portfolio allows ibml to grow the combined business and serve its combined customer set with a broader portfolio of products and expanded service coverage.

"I am pleased to welcome the team from Exela and excited to add Exela's high-volume scanner products to ibml's market-leading portfolio of solutions," said Martin Birch, CEO of ibml.

"The additional expertise and offerings will provide our customers with a more diverse portfolio of best-in-class high volume intelligent scanning solutions, and the ability to bring greater innovation to their document intensive business processes."