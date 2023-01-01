ServiceNow announces new generative AI capabilities

ServiceNow has announced new capabilities for the Now Platform - ServiceNow Generative AI Controller and Now Assist for Search -that expand on ServiceNow’s AI functionality.

Additionally, ServiceNow and Microsoft also expanded their existing strategic partnership to connect the Now Platform to Azure OpenAI Service, enabling customers to realize the promise of generative AI in a secure, trusted way.

The ServiceNow Generative AI Controller allows organizations to easily connect ServiceNow instances to both Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and OpenAI API large language models. It includes built-in actions so customers can quickly and easily integrate popular generative AI capabilities - like answering questions, summarizing content, and content generation - into existing ServiceNow experiences such as Virtual Agent from a single integration point.

The ServiceNow Generative AI Controller can be used to unlock more efficient self-service and work experiences.

Generative AI Controller is also configurable as part of ServiceNow’s suite of low-code development tools, so that anyone across the enterprise can apply generative AI to automation applications. With this solution, companies can optimize workflows and innovate at scale on the Now Platform - regardless of technical ability.

Now Assist for Search provides natural language responses based on the customer's own knowledge base when users pose questions in Portal Search, Next Experience, or Virtual Agent. Because Now Assist for Search pulls information from within a customer’s environment, customers can trust that robust security layers are applied and results are more accurate, greatly reducing the likelihood of error or hallucinations.

Both features are enabled through an expansion of the ServiceNow-Microsoft strategic partnership, which includes new AI use cases powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. ServiceNow and Microsoft already partner on the delivery of joint applications and integrations for Microsoft 365 and Azure, as well as Azure for Regulated and Commercial Markets.

Generative AI Controller and Now Assist for Search are expected to be released to a limited set of customers in May 2023.

https://www.servicenow.com/