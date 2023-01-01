Kyndi adds Generative AI and Enhanced Analytics Capabilities

Kyndi has announced several new enhancements to its natural language processing offerings, including advanced generative AI capabilities, enhanced analytics, and automated query suggestions.

These enhancements expand on Kyndi’s existing Answer Engine and generative capabilities, enabling enterprises to provide direct, accurate, and trustworthy answers to customers and employees instantly for improved decision-making, efficiency, and productivity.

Kyndi’s generative AI-powered Answer Engine is designed to revolutionize the way employees and customers find answers to their queries. With enhanced capabilities built into Kyndi’s award-winning products, including Kyndi Natural Language Platform and the two applications built on top of it, Kyndi Clarity and Kyndi Natural Language Search, enterprise users can now receive direct and trusted answers rooted in enterprise content, every time they have questions about a business.

By combining embeddings, LLMs, generative AI, and vector and semantic databases on the same secure platform, Kyndi’s generative AI-powered Answer Engine offers an end-to-end solution that saves companies time and costs from developing and managing separate technologies.

Unlike ChatGPT and traditional search engine tools, Kyndi’s Answer Engine is an enterprise-class, complete solution that provides immediate and trustworthy answers in a secure environment as answers are generated solely from enterprise content.

Data privacy measures such as GDPR and CCPA are built into Kyndi’s Answer Engine to ensure no customer data is compromised. With Kyndi, users get one correct answer instead of a long list of results they have to sift through to find the exact information they seek and there is no misinformation in the results.

“Unlike other offerings, Kyndi’s generative AI-powered Answer Engine offers users accurate answers from trusted content that is explainable and easy to run in an enterprise environment,” said Ryan Welsh, founder and CEO of Kyndi.

“Our vision has always been to provide organizations of any size, and in any industry, with a complete solution that integrates components necessary for building a state-of-the-art answer engine. Not only does this improve the customer and employee experience and support a true digital transformation, but it reduces costs significantly and can be deployed 9x faster than other offerings.”

https://www.kyndi.com/