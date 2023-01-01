Project Asset Hub to Streamline Record Management

Flowfinity, a no-code platform for business process automation, has announced the launch of a new free application called the Project Asset Hub. The Asset Hub is designed to help people responsible for managing process improvement projects by being a single source of truth for assets including records and documentation related to stakeholders, requirements, scope, QA testing and more.

“We’re excited to offer complimentary access to the Project Asset Hub to help manage the important records required to drive process improvement project success,” said Larry Wilson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“We know from experience that projects of any scale generate interrelated documentation that needs to be accurate and accessible, or requirements can be missed, or stakeholders overlooked, leading to missed deliverables and delays.

“With feedback from our clients and industry, we’re now offering a free solution to overcome this universal challenge.”

The Project Asset Hub is based on pest practices as described by the International Institute of Business Analysis and organizes records and documentation in eight discrete stages throughout the life of a project.

The application is highly scalable whether utilized by a team of one or one hundred and can be easily configured without code to meet the needs of any specific project, large or small.

The Project Asset Hub is the latest addition to Flowfinity’s suite of no-code software applications for business process automation. With a focus on empowering business users to automate their workflows, The Flowfinity platform has been adopted by organizations across a wide range of industries, including engineering, manufacturing, and field services.

https://www.flowfinity.com/