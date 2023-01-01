Recording Insights Available in Azure Marketplace

ASC Technologies has announced its compliance recording solution, Recording Insights, is now available as a transactable application in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure.

Since ASC Technologies is a partner-centric organization, customers do get consultation on their compliance requirements and purchase the Recording Insights services from their certified ASC partner of choice.

In the Azure Marketplace, Recording Insights can now be activated at the touch of a button. ​​​​​​Customers can then activate up- and downscale user licenses and additional services in a fully automated manner within the Azure Marketplace.

“With this move, we continue our commitment to make regulatory compliance as easy as possible”, stated Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer at ASC Technologies.

“Recording Insights was built as a native Microsoft Teams cloud service and provides fully compliant recording services for companies with regulatory demands.”

Recording Insights is a certified for Microsoft Teams compliance recording and analytics application. It captures and archives all communications via Teams, allowing customers in regulated industries to adopt Teams for their communication, while staying compliant with regulatory requirements.

Recording Insights users benefit from features that include a fully secured and globally available Azure cloud storage, as well as the use of an AI-based Compliance Engine offering transcription, translation, and automated rule-based risk management.

The solution is available across every global region and every industry, ensures compliance across global regulations such as GDPR, MiFID II, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, and supports all Teams Phone options.

For any queries, contact Sreekanth Sreevalsam, ASC Director of Solution Engineering and Sales - ANZ region at s.sreevalsam@asctechnologies.com