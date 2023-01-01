RecordPoint announces two federal government wins

Australia’s National Disability Insurance Agency has chosen the RecordPoint Data Trust Platform for its data privacy and information lifecycle management needs.

The NDIA is an independent statutory agency whose role is to implement the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) to support a better life for Australians with a significant and permanent disability and their families and carers.

The announcement follows news that the Department of Industry, Science and Resources’ has also adopted the RecordPoint data privacy and compliance solution.

The department supports innovation, science and commercialization in Australia, helping to grow business investment and improve business capability, while streamlining regulations.

The department joins several other Australian Federal agencies that partner with RecordPoint, including:

Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet;

Office of the Official Secretary to the Governor-General;

Australian Human Rights Commission;

Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR); and

Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency.

RecordPoint offers a globally compliant, rules-based solution that solves the complexity of records management for heavily regulated industries or organisations.

The cloud-based solution was built for SharePoint and Office 365, with a suite of connectors to extend capabilities to other business systems.

It also offers capacity to manage physical records and digital records together.