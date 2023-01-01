Transflo updates Mobile Document Scanning Engine

Supply chain software developer Transflo has launched Transflo Mobile+ version 6.0. This new release includes a fully re-engineered document scanning engine with an intuitive user experience designed to be as easy as “Snap, Tap, and Done.”

With improvements to image optimization, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) performance and compression, the backend of the Transflo Mobile+ scanning engine was rebuilt to maximize data extraction and processing workflows.

The user experience also received a massive upgrade with enhanced automatic features like capture, de-skewing and edge detection. These fully automatic functions make the process of capturing documents on the go virtually frictionless for professional truck drivers.

“Transflo Mobile+ has more than three million downloads, and our scanning solutions capture nearly a billion documents each year, so we recognize how critical it is to reduce friction in day-to-day supply chain operations,” said Renee Krug, CEO of Transflo.

“This release of Transflo Mobile+ makes it easier and faster for drivers to capture their documents and connect more seamlessly to back-office workflows.”

The new scanning engine headlines a host of improvements in Transflo Mobile+ 6.0. Along with extensive UI enhancements, Transflo Mobile+ version 6.0 also supports additional third-party app deep links and improved in-app performance.

“From the redesigned interface to the image recognition and processing, our new scanning engine is the result of countless hours of detailed user feedback from carriers and drivers. Our goal has always been to solve fundamental user problems and listening to our customers has been essential in shaping the continued development of Transflo Mobile+,” added Justin King, Transflo’s Chief Product Officer.

The “Snap, Tap, and Done” philosophy of Transflo’s next-generation document capture can be experienced in Transflo Mobile+ version 6.0. The application is available to download through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

https://www.transflo.com/