Tricentis receives Patent for Faster OCR

Tricentis has been issued a new US patent for its method and system for single pass optical character recognition (OCR), which is designed to accelerate and enable faster AI text recognition in test automation.

Invented by David Colwell, VP of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at Tricentis, and long-time collaborator, Michael Keeley, the method and system for single pass OCR was developed as the foundational technology for Vision AI, an AI-based test automation feature in the company’s flagship intelligent test automation product Tricentis Tosca.

“Traditional OCR systems are invariably slow, presenting inherent challenges when incorporating the technology with test automation which is built to accelerate software delivery,” said Colwell.

“After about six months of intensive designing, iterating, and testing, we created Vision AI to be the next generation OCR system. We are excited to see the patent come to fruition.”

Vision AI uses a neural network of multiple algorithms to scan multiple images around text simultaneously, improving on the historically slow OCR technology and shortening response time from on average one second to 40 milliseconds. With Vision AI, users can create automation based on a simple mockup or UI description before any code is written supporting testing much earlier in the development lifecycle.

“Today’s consumers increasingly expect quality applications. At the same time, these applications are becoming more complex and require faster, more frequent, and smarter software testing,” said Lee McClendon, Chief Digital Officer, Tricentis.

“Our patented OCR technology helps deliver on this need at a speed in which no other software testing vendor can. We see numerous opportunities for its practical application of AI benefits throughout the Tricentis portfolio.”

This is the first patent for Colwell and Keeley and third for Tricentis.

https://www.tricentis.com