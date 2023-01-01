AIRA has announced Version 2.0 of its Intelligent Document Processing solution which includes three new features: vision-based segmentation, new AI models for text extraction that are trained to understand the nuances of language, and improved OCR so that noisy documents are transcribed correctly.

One of the challenges in document processing lies in dealing with various document formats - from invoices to contracts to legal documents. AIRA 2.0 incorporates vision-based segmentation. This technology uses visual cues to identify different sections within a document, adapting its processing methods accordingly. Whether it's tables, paragraphs, or images, AIRA 2.0's vision-based segmentation ensures precision and context awareness in document processing, regardless of the document's format.

Text extraction forms the core of IDP, as it converts unstructured information into actionable insights. AIRA 2.0 integrates advanced AI models trained to understand the intricacies of language, enabling them to accurately extract relevant information even from complex, context-rich documents.

OCR has been a cornerstone of document processing, converting scanned images into machine-readable text. With AIRA 2.0, improved OCR algorithms ensure that slightly skewed/noisy documents are accurately transcribed, reducing errors and manual intervention. This enhancement directly translates into enhanced data integrity and minimized processing time, enabling organizations to operate at peak efficiency.

The convergence of AI, machine learning, and advanced data analysis is poised to drive continuous innovation in this field.

Cognitive Document Understanding: The future will witness IDP systems understanding not just the text, but the meaning and context behind it. This will enable deeper insights and better decision-making.

Multimodal Document Processing: IDP will evolve to process a variety of document types, including images, expanding its capabilities to handle diverse data sources.

RealTime Document Processing: With the increasing need for agility, real-time document processing will become a standard feature, enabling businesses to respond swiftly to dynamic situations.

