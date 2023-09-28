Tecala acquires rapidMATION

Australian IT service provider Tecala Group has announced the acquisition of intelligent automation group, rapidMATION.

The investment comes off the back of a capital raise concluded in 2022 to fuel the growth strategy of Tecala by expanding capabilities to meet market demand, and scale geographic presence.

This strategic move will create a new business unit at Tecala, labelled ‘ADA’, which stands for Automation, Data, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

rapidMATION specialises in Digital Process Automation, Intelligent Automation, Automated Document Processing and Robotic process automation (RPA).

Tecala’s Managing Director, Pieter DeGunst, said “Bringing rapidMATION into the Tecala Group comes at a momentous time. We see immense potential over the coming decade for our clients to fundamentally transform their business operations utilising automation and artificial intelligence solutions. The rapidMATION team expands our resources and capabilities substantially, helping us meet the growing market demand for these solutions.

“The integration of rapidMATION and the creation of ADA is the latest development in our long-term strategy to embrace new and emerging technologies. The entire rapidMATION team will join Tecala and the combined team of 200 people across Australia will help us to continue driving innovation and deliver the brilliant outcomes our clients have come to expect.”

Speaking about the decision to join Tecala, rapidMATION CEO and Co-Founder Shaun Leisegang said, “We are extremely excited about joining forces with Tecala. Tecala and rapidMATION share a common vision around the mission critical importance of AI-powered intelligent automation and the way that combining our two companies will enable game changing new ways for us to help organisations be successful in this area. It is rare to find an opportunity where there is not only a great complementary business fit but, more importantly, a solid cultural fit between our teams. It really is a scenario of one plus one being three.”

http://www.tecala.com.au/