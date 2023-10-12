AvePoint unveils Opus M365 Information Management Solution

AvePoint has announced the launch of AvePoint Opus, its AI-powered information lifecycle management solution. As part of the AvePoint Confidence Platform’s Resilience Suite, AvePoint Opus is a comprehensive solution that enables organisations to discover, classify, protect and manage their data across Microsoft 365 accurately and at scale.

A key component of AvePoint Opus is AvePoint Maestro, which uses AI models powered by Azure Machine Learning to analyse content and metadata and assign appropriate policies to documents.

With AvePoint Opus, organisations can now achieve the following:

Manage Information and Ensure Compliance: Automatic data classification, powered by AI, helps reduce the risks associated with information over-retention or accidental data deletion to meet compliance standards.

Specific rules ensure organisations meet retention and disposal requirements to reduce excess cloud storage costs, so that organisations maintain greater control over their budgets. Streamline Processes: Automatic records management removes time intensive work, allowing organisations to focus on higher value projects and speeding time-to-value for organisations seeking data-driven insights.

“Organisations today are excited about the power of AI and machine learning to transform business, but to truly unlock this technology, they need a comprehensive data strategy that will accurately analyse, govern and classify their data,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), Co-founder and CEO, AvePoint.

AvePoint Opus Webinar

Thursday, October 19 @ 1pm AEDT

In this webinar, take a deep dive into AvePoint Opus, that manages the ebb and flow of information for organisations that are growing increasingly complex.

Register NOW

“AvePoint Opus provides a solution that is automated and capable of learning over time, allowing organisations to manage the troves of data they produce today to build that data foundation, maintain compliance and reduce storage costs.”

AvePoint Opus uses an AI model that rapidly identifies and classifies content in weeks, as opposed to years if done manually. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau, a private preview customer, has already benefited from this efficiency.

“AvePoint has always had a modern information management solution, which allows the Australian Transport Safety Bureau team to seamlessly integrate record-keeping and compliance as part of their responsibilities,” said Angelo Santosuosso, IT, Property & Security at the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

“New capabilities within AvePoint Opus will enhance our organisation and we look forward to continuing to work together.”

In addition, by integrating more AI capabilities, AvePoint’s channel partner ecosystem will be equipped with smarter, more automated tools to manage and protect their clients’ data and collaboration environments.

“With the rapid growth of cloud data, our customers are experiencing a host of information management challenges,” said Jacqueline Stockwell, CEO and Founder, Leadership through Data Limited.

“AvePoint Opus and its industry leading AI-powered data classification capabilities helps us empower our customers to better manage their information, minimise cloud storage costs, improve efficiencies and truly thrive in the digital workplace.”

For more information on AvePoint Opus, visit https://www.avepoint.com/solutions/records-information-management