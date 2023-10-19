Infor introduces Enterprise Automation Solution

Infor has announced an Enterprise Automation solution, a set of Infor Operating Service (Infor OS) multi-tenant cloud services, built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), which are designed to help companies rapidly scale automation across their organizations by connecting data integration, artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), and robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities into a single platform.

With Infor Enterprise Automation, companies can continuously expand enterprise resource planning (ERP) automation capabilities across diverse applications and achieve business results faster — while minimizing integration costs and risks. The solution enables customers to create unlimited automation processes that interact directly with Infor CloudSuites or any other application experience without human intervention.

Infor says its Enterprise Automation solution is unique because it delivers automation capabilities through a single composable platform, Infor OS, which connects systems and people through back-end automation, decision automation and — with the release of Infor RPA — front-end automation.

With the release of Infor RPA, Infor now provides a complete automation suite, which addresses front-end automation, decision automation, and back-end automation:

• Infor RPA addresses front-end automation, which includes labour-centric/repetitive, rule-based and high-volume/low-value tasks that are needed to complete a business process.

• Infor AI addresses decision automation through natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning services to streamline task execution, recommend next-best actions, and predict potential issues and adjust systems accordingly.

• Infor iPaaS (integration platform-as-a-service) addresses back-end automation through integration services for the development, execution and governance of workflows connecting any combination of on-premises and cloud-based applications within individual or across multiple organizations.

Massimo Capoccia, Infor chief innovation officer, said, “We have a differentiated solution because we started by addressing the more complex back-end automation. With RPA, we now provide the front-end automation, which enables us to deliver a complete package for enterprise automation. This gives us an advantage over stand-alone vendors.”

Holger Mueller, vice president & principal analyst at Constellation Research, a leading market research and advisory firm, said, “There are not enough developers to build all the enterprise automation that enterprises need today, and business users are frustrated about missing out on automation. With robotic process automation (RPA) and other low-code capabilities, enterprise users can take over and own their automation destiny, and easy-to-use solutions such as Infor Enterprise Automation help them with that.

“It is a triple win, as business users get the automation they want and need, a win for IT that can focus precious resources on more critical tasks, and a win for the whole enterprise that can increase its levels of automation, thus achieving what really matters: innovation acceleration.”

Learn more about the new Infor Enterprise Automation solution.