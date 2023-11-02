Bloomfire KM adds advanced AI

Bloomfire, a knowledge management platform provider, has added generative AI and Enterprise Search solutions that are purpose-built to keep data secure, deliver accurate results, and augment employee performance.

Bloomfire’s enhanced features are built for creators, stakeholders, and administrators of knowledge across the company:

AI Author Assist brings speed and efficiency to content creators by simplifying the time-intensive process of writing and refining high-quality, actionable posts. Authors can build summaries, key takeaways, and insights from their original work using a suite of generative AI tools with cutting-edge prompt engineering.

AI Chat equips employees and front-line support agents with direct answers sourced from vetted company knowledge. Teams can trust that they will receive accurate responses because Bloomfire’s AI technology only provides answers if relevant company knowledge is available.

Enterprise Search enables organizations to easily scale access to company knowledge through a single AI-powered search engine that integrates with SharePoint and Microsoft Teams document libraries. Streamline content and document management with automated processes for curating, migrating, and updating content in bulk.

“Our customer research shows that 87% indicate Bloomfire helps improve governance and protect against security risks and 83% note work quality and accuracy as outcomes. With that in mind, I’m thrilled that we can meet people where and how they work with this expanded toolset and help them solve their problems in knowledge management, research & insights, and customer support,” said Ben Little, Bloomfire CEO

Looking ahead to 2024, the company will continue to build and refine generative AI capabilities and expand the breadth of integrated sources for Enterprise Search to meet the unique needs of different industries and knowledge use cases.

http://www.bloomfire.com/