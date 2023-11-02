Lexsoft launches Cloud-Enabled Legal KM

Lexsoft Systems has announced the launch of the fully cloud-enabled version of its knowledge management (KM) solution, Lexsoft T3. Law firms can now establish a modern, best practice-led, global KM capability quickly and cost-effectively, eliminating the need for upfront IT costs and complex technical implementation associated with on-premises software implementation.

T3 is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that is implemented over the industry leading document and email management platform, iManage Work in the cloud, in the highly secure Microsoft Azure environment.

Lexsoft also announces seamless integration between T3 and iManage Insight+, iManage's recently launched cloud-native knowledge search and management solution. Firms using iManage Work, can now transition their enterprise-wide KM capability to the cloud to truly harness their organisational knowledge at scale.

"With hybrid working, knowledge management capability has become a business essential," said Carlos García-Egocheaga, CEO of Lexsoft Systems.

"However, many firms have been unable to make their KM resources fully accessible to users on account of having a combination of on-premises and / or hybrid versions of document management, search and knowledge management systems. We have solved this problem through our seamless integration between fully cloud-enabled T3 and Insight+.

“IT administrators can now move their firm's entire KM capability to the cloud without technical complexity, enabling access to knowledge resources to lawyers at their point of need, on any device and in any location at a global level."

To smoothly transition the KM function to the cloud, foremost organisations implement T3 in the cloud, with all the required knowledge workflows included. When ready, IT administrators activate the iManage Insight+ integration and run a first-time synchronisation command to upload all the T3 metadata into iManage Insight+. Lexsoft is already implementing such projects at a number of global law firms alongside iManage.

Organisations' knowledge resources remain highly secure. T3, by design, never accesses the 'content' of the knowledge documents residing in iManage Work but keeps a copy of all the metadata applied to them. This metadata is only accessible through the T3 API with an iManage user connection token. This means that organisations' 'knowledge' never leaves its own secure environment.

With T3, legal organisations have access to robust and comprehensive workflows, metadata, and automation, enabling a highly customisable and easily scalable knowledge management capability in the cloud. Capabilities including multi-level taxonomies; ability to quickly search Bound Volumes for all types of knowledge documents pertaining to deals and matters; multi-lingual functionality; and analytics; all come as standard.

Lexsoft has achieved the ISO 27001 certification for its Madrid office – the de facto standard for information security management systems – following the successful completion of a rigorous assessment by third-party, independent auditors.

