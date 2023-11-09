Exterro acquires SaaS Data Discovery Specialist

Exterro, a provider of legal governance, risk and compliance (GRC) software, has acquired Divebell, a data discovery SaaS solution. This represents Exterro's fourth acquisition since partnering with Leeds Equity Partners in 2018.

The company claims the combined offering will revolutionize the way organizations identify, understand and utilize their structured and unstructured data for e-discovery, internal investigations, data privacy compliance, data security and breach response, as well as emerging AI-related challenges such as AI-related legislation and governance.

"In an era where data-centric regulations are tightening and organizational functions are converging under legal oversight, having an agile, accurate, and all-encompassing platform to automatically identify and contextualize all available corporate data has never been more crucial," said Bobby Balachandran, CEO & President of Exterro.

"This is particularly important as companies manage legal governance, risk, and compliance obligations amid the rapid adoption of AI technologies. The efficient and effective monitoring of training datasets is imperative to ensure proper data governance and avoid privacy and intellectual property issues.

“This acquisition gives organizations the tools they need to understand where their data is coming from and ensures reliable and unbiased outcomes."

Divebell CEO and co-founder, Vikram Shrowty, said, "The integration of Divebell with Exterro's established data platform will give customers continuous automatic visibility into their data and the ability to automatically detect, measure, and remediate risk across their data ecosystem."

https://www.exterro.com/