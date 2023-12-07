Duck Creek Clarity for Insurance Analytics

Duck Creek Technologies has announced the release of Clarity, a, cloud-native technology solution designed to empower insurers with advanced data management, reporting, and analytics capabilities.

With the introduction of Duck Creek Clarity, the company also modernizes the traditional technology upgrade cycle through a unique "Active Delivery" approach, which provides continuous updates and eliminates the need for insurers to undergo timely and costly upgrade projects.

Duck Creek Clarity is a cloud-native offering that simplifies the process of accessing, managing, and unifying data originating from Duck Creek's SaaS-based (software-as-a-service) core systems, including policy, billing, and claims solutions.

With the ability to seamlessly integrate external data sources, Duck Creek Clarity enables teams to gain comprehensive insights, leading to enhanced decision-making and improved loss ratios. Insurers can harness this powerful service for both daily operational reporting and strategic long-term planning, setting the stage for portfolio-wide improvements.

Duck Creek Clarity leverages the Snowflake Data Cloud to equip insurers with curated data layers and a suite of pre-built business intelligence dashboards and reports, facilitating more informed underwriting and renewal decisions, as well as team performance evaluation.

This new offering also simplifies data integration into AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning) models, consumer and agent/broker applications, and third-party systems, empowering insurers to make well-informed decisions at every stage of the insurance lifecycle, from underwriting to billing and claims.

Jess Keeney, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Duck Creek Technologies, said “Duck Creek Clarity is a pivotal step in our technology roadmap vision to provide insurers with the means to ‘execute with intelligence,’ optimize operational efficiencies, and provide more personalized customer experiences.”

