Ancora Software Receives third US IDP Patent

Ancora Software has announced it has been granted a third US patent in application of machine learning to automated document processing.

This patented method significantly streamlines the separation of multi-page, multi-document files into their constituent individual documents, including invoices, bills of lading, and purchase orders.

It eliminates the reliance on traditional separator-based methods, reducing manual intervention and improving accuracy of document assembly.

Ancora Software CEO Noel Flynn said, “Our automated document assembly method reflects our ongoing efforts to empower businesses with efficient, cutting-edge solutions.”

The patented technology incorporates the utilization of training data for automatically finding the boundaries of individual documents within multi-document files thus enhancing operational efficiency.

