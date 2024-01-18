Accruent acquires Australia’s RedEye EDMS

Accruent, a US provider of workplace and asset management solutions has acquired RedEye, an Australia-based engineering document management company specializing in cloud-native solutions.

The Bureau of Meteorology recently selected Brisbane-based RedEye, as the supplier of choice for their new SaaS engineering drawing management solution (EDMS).

RedEye's addition to Accruent's engineering document management system (EDMS) portfolio, which includes Meridian, provides customers with expanded options for storing and accessing their documents.

The RedEye solution:

Expedites drawing discovery with advanced search capabilities, leveraging rich metadata, GIS, and QR codes for instant retrieval;

Safeguards intellectual property and data in an ISO 27001 compliant solution; and

Provides robust API connectivity to seamlessly integrate documents across business systems.

Users will have access to regional data hosting hubs designed to ensure compliance with privacy and security regulations applicable to their business. The offering is tailor-made for operating and maintaining complex facilities across manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, mining, and pharmaceutical.

Bill Pollak, President of Accruent, shared, "This acquisition underscores our commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions across our portfolio, with a continued investment in comprehensive solutions across the facility and asset workflow, while further expanding Accruent's presence in the region. Overall, RedEye’s industry-focused, cloud-native solution, coupled with its strong customer satisfaction, aligns with our investment strategy and long-term objectives."

