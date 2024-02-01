Okta completes IRAP assessment

Okta has completed an Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment and has been assessed to the Protected level.

Governed and administered by the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), IRAP provides a process for the independent assessment of a system’s security against Australian government policies and guidelines. The Information Security Manual (ISM) is the considered advice of the ACSC. It outlines a cyber security framework that organisations can apply to protect their information and communication technology (ICT) systems from cyber threats.

This assessment extends Okta’s investment and commitment to all levels of government, with a team of more than 20 and a growing partner ecosystem focused on the Public Sector and Education sectors in Australia and New Zealand.

Working with the likes of the Department for Education South Australia, Service NSW and the City of Dandenong, among many dozens of others, demonstrates the critical role Identity and Access Management plays in enhancing internal security postures and the delivery of great digital experiences to citizens.

Last year, Okta announced it had earned its U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Authorization. Okta for Government High is the secure identity solution built to help U.S Government agencies and offices meet their security requirements. The solution complies with more than 420 baseline security controls for handling mission-critical information.

“The IRAP Assessment reinforces Okta’s leadership as the leading Identity/Security company with a commitment to enabling security and privacy. Okta can now provide Australian government agencies with the assurance of IRAP protected assessment – protecting sensitive data while enhancing user experience,” said Phil Goldie, Vice President and Managing Director of Okta Australia and New Zealand.

“The timing couldn’t be better, making it easier for a greater number of federal departments and agencies to turn to Okta to build a secure and frictionless identity environment for users, supporting their move to a zero trust framework,” said James Enoch, Head of Public Sector, Okta Australia and New Zealand.

https://www.okta.com/au/