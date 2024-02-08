ReadiNow No-Code Platform gains 14th patent

ReadiNow has received its 14th patent for its no-code digital transformation platform.

The newly awarded patent, titled "Systems and Methods for Using Entity/Relationship Model Data to Enhance User Interface Engine," provides intuitive methods for creating, visualising and editing connected data on charts, forms and reports.

This further enhances ReadiNow’s clients’ ability to connect information across departments and to break down siloed systems and processes.

When deployed as part of ReadiNow’s no-code Governance, Risk and Compliance platform, this latest innovation gives ReadiNow users the ability to highlight unexpected relationships in GRC data, revolutionising their ability to predict and implement controls for a wider range of risks.

“Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at ReadiNow as we constantly invest in ongoing product development through new proprietary technologies, new features and modules, application of artificial intelligence and advancing our no-code platform” said Darren Jacobs, ReadiNow Chief Product Officer.

"Today's announcement marks the start of a transformative year for ReadiNow and our clients. This 14th patent sets the stage for greater innovation, building on the momentum of 2023 as we look forward to a future that surpasses our current heights of innovation."

ReadiNow's solutions include Business Continuity Management, Corporate Compliance, Enterprise Risk Management, Corporate Governance, Vendor Management, Audit Management, Workplace Health and Safety (WHS), IT Disaster Recovery, Cyber Solutions, and more.

