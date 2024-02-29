TotalAgility 8 adds Generative AI Capabilities

Tungsten Automation, formerly Kofax, has unveiled TotalAgility 8 offering new AI enhancements to improve back-office efficiency and human-machine collaboration.

“The introduction of Generative AI into TotalAgility marks a significant leap in making businesses more agile and able to realize significantly faster returns on investment. We've completely reimaged how our customers interact with technology as we shift from low-code to natural language interfaces,” said Adam Field, Senior Vice President of Product Management.

Highlights of the new release include:

Generative AI-Powered Copilots:

Copilot for Development: Transforms ideas into working processes, case definitions, forms, business rules, and data models.

Copilot for Extraction: Substantially reduces the time and effort required to create and manage document extraction models, saving hundreds of hours in setup and continued maintenance time.

Copilot for Insights: Generates real time and actionable insights from proprietary business and case data, accelerating decision-making and uplifting workforce productivity while reducing inaccurate feedback which often plagues most of today’s Generative AI solutions.

Document Libraries: A repository of pre-packaged, out-of-the-box extraction models are available for a variety of use cases across industries, eliminating the need for customers to build them from scratch. These models expedite customer time-to-value, reduce total cost of ownership, and allow a greater focus on outcomes.

Citizen Developer Enhancements: Expanded functionality fosters an environment of collaboration among developers and democratizes solution design. These capabilities ensure that even users with minimal technical expertise can contribute to the innovation and optimization of business processes, aligning with our goal to make intelligent automation accessible to all.

Expanded Marketplace: Over 200 connectors are now available in the Tungsten Marketplace, including a new Decisioning AI connector in partnership with Microsoft. Partners receive additional support through enhanced RESTful Services, simplifying the integration process with TotalAgility and enabling them to develop innovative solutions that more seamlessly incorporate the platform.

https://www.tungstenautomation.com/products/totalagility