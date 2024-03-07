A Tool to Monitor Content in Teams

Reveille Software, developer of management and monitoring solutions for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) systems, has announced the launch of Reveille Sentry for Microsoft Teams.

This solution offers visibility into Microsoft Teams user activity, content sharing, and configuration changes. Reveille Sentry addresses the complexities of managing multiple ECM platforms - including SharePoint and closely related collaboration solutions that share any ECM repository content.

With the native capability to monitor over 40 Microsoft Teams transactions, Reveille Sentry for Microsoft Teams can operate securely behind a firewall. This approach ensures that sensitive Microsoft 365 access information is not exposed to third-party solution providers, bolstering internal security measures and reducing the operating risk profile.

Key Features include:

Comprehensive Monitoring: Reveille Sentry for Microsoft Teams gathers and observes user activity within Teams, providing out-of-the-box (OOTB) dashboard reports and insights to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency.

Security and Response: The new solution detects unusual Teams activities and integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Defender, enabling rapid containment of any content access breaches, thereby safeguarding sensitive information.

Competitive Edge: Unlike general-purpose Microsoft 365 management tools focused on administration and reporting for only SharePoint, Reveille Sentry offers a specialized view across different ECM platforms. This consolidated perspective is crucial for organizations relying on multiple ECM solutions to manage their collaborative ecosystems effectively. A typical organization has at least 4 ECM platforms per the Association for Information and Image Management (AIIM).

Brian DeWyer, CTO and co-founder of Reveille, said, “The new Reveille Sentry for Microsoft Teams support builds upon Reveille’s proven value – eliminating ECM monitoring manual tasks, reducing ECM operating risks, and lowering costs by connecting to existing IT Service Management (ITSM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) systems.”

https://www.reveillesoftware.com/