Contract drafting tool adds Copilot integration

The Henchman contract drafting platform has announced its integration with Microsoft Copilot, allowing legal professionals to harness the power of collective knowledge stored in their Document Management System to streamline drafting processes.

With this integration, Henchman users can seamlessly access suggestions directly from their Document Management System (eg. iManage, NetDocuments, SharePoint…) when looking for answers through Microsoft Copilot.

The integration ensures that users benefit from the security protocols provided by Microsoft – who announced in July 2023 its support for new voluntary commitments crafted by the Biden-Harris administration to help ensure that advanced AI systems are safe, secure, and trustworthy.

“At Henchman, we are dedicated to augmenting the way legal professionals work, wherever they work,” said Jorn Vanysacker, co-founder at Henchman. ​“Our integration with Microsoft Copilot represents a significant milestone in our journey to empower legal teams with the tools they need, whenever they need them, so they can thrive and become more efficient in their daily workflow.”

With the Henchman Microsoft Copilot integration:

Quickly surface clauses and definitions stored in your Document Management System, along with their contextual data, when prompting in Microsoft Copilot;

Easily determine the best precedent for your negotiation with quick access to the source document; and

Knowledge managers can ensure the right practice groups have access to the right sources, with the help of mirrored user permissions from your Document Management System.

Similar to Microsoft Copilot’s availability for the general audience, Henchman’s Microsoft Copilot integration is now available via early access for early adopters of Microsoft Copilot in Microsoft Teams. As Microsoft is gradually rolling out Copilot across its suite of products, Henchman will follow this same rollout cadence. The integration is available free of charge to all Henchman customers.

https://henchman.io/