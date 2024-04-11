Baffle Secures GenAI Data as it Moves Through the Cloud

Baffle has announced new capabilities that allow organizations to secure structured and unstructured data when moving to and across the cloud. As organizations increasingly adopt GenAI, more and more data is being moved across the cloud, resulting in organizations needing to ensure privacy and review security practices to ensure that all data complies with relevant privacy regulations across regions.

“The ability to move files has been around for quite some time,” said Ameesh Divatia, founder and CEO of Baffle.

“The explosion of data as GenAI tools have infiltrated all aspects of life has created the need to move data more efficiently and securely. Securing unstructured data at the file or field level creates a unique challenge for organizations trying to get the most out of their data especially with the complexity of various file formats across multiple locations.

“Protecting that data is paramount, and with our latest offering, data can be moved to and within the cloud while meeting all compliance requirements globally for analytics and AI.”

Deloitte estimates that by 2025, global data volume will reach 175 zettabytes. With this increase in data volume, organizations have modernized their file transfer process in the cloud, and security teams are reevaluating security practices to protect data in one location and ensure compliance with relevant regulations as that data moves.

With the new capabilities announced today, Baffle is able to protect sensitive data at all times while maintaining compliance requirements and increasing data utility.

Baffle provides organizations with the ability to move data to the cloud that is:

Easy - Baffle integrates seamlessly into existing processes, and no changes to operational processes are required.

Secure - Baffle protects information at the field level for unstructured, semi-structured, and structured files. Advanced access control actively enforces compliance with privacy regulations at the endpoint of the receiving system.

Flexible - Baffle can be customized to protect information in non-standard file formats including PDF, CSV, Parquet, JSON objects and more.

Baffle delivers an enterprise-class data security platform that secures data stores for applications and GenAI with “no code” changes. The solution supports masking, tokenization, and encryption with role-based access control at the logical database, column-, row-, or field level.

https://baffle.io/