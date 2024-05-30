UiPath Integrates with Copilot for M365

UiPath has announced an integration between the UiPath Business Automation Platform and Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365. Microsoft Azure is a preferred cloud platform for UiPath, including UiPath Automation Cloud.

A plugin allows access to UiPath automation capabilities from Copilot for Microsoft 365, Teams, UiPath Autopilot, or a custom copilot-like experience. Users can leverage Microsoft 365 Graph as a knowledge base and UiPath automations along with document understanding models to automate end-to-end business processes.

Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath, said: “Our collaboration with Microsoft integrates UiPath automations to enable potentially millions of Microsoft users to extend the power of automation within Microsoft Copilot by accessing GenAI and specialized AI models from UiPath.”

Srini Raghavan, Vice President, Product, Microsoft Teams Ecosystem said: “UiPath Business Automation Platform’s integration with Microsoft Copilot allows Microsoft 365 users to discover and run UiPath automations directly from Copilot for Microsoft 365.

A pre-built automation library will be provided in Teams to run automations that complete common, repetitive tasks along with specialized automations that are purpose-built for function- or industry-specific tasks. Users can also discover and run automations that their company has developed.

For example, loan officers can now process loan requests directly through Teams by simply asking for a summary of loan applications received, asking UiPath to submit for approval and perform the required background checks for clients, handle email communication with customers, and even getting digital signatures to lock in rates.