Nintex Unveils New AI Workflow Capabilities

Nintex has announced new AI-powered improvements across the Nintex Process Platform that reduce the time required to document, manage, and automate business processes.

Historically, getting started with process mapping required businesses to manually document processes. The newest process intelligence features of the Nintex Process Platform allow businesses to automate an often cumbersome first step in the process automation process by integrating and automating the creation and tooling of process maps.

New capabilities include:

Process Capture : Automate the creation of process maps leveraging the output of AI-powered text prompts and activity recordings captured from end users. This feature within Nintex Process Manager removes the need to manually document processes, while aligning processes across roles and enabling designers and automation builders to follow best practices.

: Automate the creation of process maps leveraging the output of AI-powered text prompts and activity recordings captured from end users. This feature within Nintex Process Manager removes the need to manually document processes, while aligning processes across roles and enabling designers and automation builders to follow best practices. Import from Microsoft Visio: Import static process diagrams from Microsoft Visio with the help of machine learning and AI to generate dynamic BPMN models, which can then be converted to Nintex process maps, helping businesses save time and make processes easily consumable by both business and IT users.

The latest workflow capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform leverage generative AI and native data storage to easily generate workflow automation. Businesses no longer require custom design to get started, but instead can simply use natural language to describe what is needed or use process maps to have Nintex automatically generate a powerful workflow to get them started.

New capabilities include:

Workflow Generator : Easily create workflows using simple text descriptions. Powered by generative AI, the Nintex Workflow Generator capability relies on best practices from thousands of workflows to create and suggest workflow patterns to streamline complex work.

: Easily create workflows using simple text descriptions. Powered by generative AI, the Nintex Workflow Generator capability relies on best practices from thousands of workflows to create and suggest workflow patterns to streamline complex work. Data Tables: Improve reliability, reduce complexity, and deliver automation faster with a native repository for storing, managing and connecting process-related data.

The new workflow and application development features build upon other AI-powered features recently released by Nintex, including Form Generator, Form Translator and Nintex Assistant.