ScanNTap for Engineering EDMS

eQuorum, a provider of engineering workflow and document management solutions, has launched a new technology called ScanNTap. This technology aims to improve workflow and maintenance management processes for organizations.

With ScanNTap, engineering teams can easily access critical drawings and documents by scanning a QR code with any device, including tablets, smartphones, and laptops, without needing an app.

Administrators and users can generate custom QR codes to tag equipment, facilities, piping, assemblies, or other assets for quick resource identification and access to important documents and drawings, including but not limited to, drawings, specifications, O&M manuals, standard operating procedures, safety data sheets, and maintenance checklists.

"ScanNTap helps organizations achieve improved workflow and maintenance productivity by streamlining access and retrievability to important data and by automating workflows. This reduces the volume of paperwork and labour to locate and print it, as well as ensuring the data and information being utilized is the correct and most current," said Scott Brandt, President and CEO of eQuorum.

“In today's environment of mobile devices and a lot of data, there is no reason that engineers, technicians, project managers and construction crews are waiting on documents and drawings or making mistakes because their information is versioned or incorrect.”

ScanNTap supports various industries including manufacturing, facilities management, utilities and energy providers, and Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC). ScanNTap helps to enhance operating, maintenance, and audit procedures with the ability to integrate checklists to track quality checkpoints, update equipment inspections and maintenance documents, capture operating and test results, review equipment and assembly document sets, and audits in the field, on the production floor, and in facilities.

ScanNTap also provides quick access to compliance documentation for ISO and regulated organizations, for NIST audits, quality system testing, ITAR requirements, and other supporting documents for in-field training, certification, and onboarding efforts.

https://www.equorum.com/