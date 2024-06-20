Kanverse.ai has launched the Opal release of its AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing Product (IDP) suite offering integration with the latest LLMs, including OpenAI/ChatGPT, Azure OpenAI, Google Gemini, and Anthropic Claude.

Kanverse now provides workflow management in the product. Workflows can incorporate Kanverse’s patented AI model and LLM models for extraction.

Workflow templates can be created using a drag-and-drop UI. All running instances can be listed and their status viewed, and running workflow instances can be paused, resumed, and cancelled.

The Customer Portal now features a new Business Rules library menu, which allows users to search for and view all business rules.

An advanced query builder filter is now available in List View. The searched documents can also now be downloaded in bulk.

New AP Invoice Automation Features include:

- Concurrent user notification in the Document Viewer during collaboration.

- Multi Table support in invoices.

- Support documents in ZIP files for ingestion.

Dr. Akhil Sahai, Chief Product Officer at Kanverse.ai, explained: “In the Opal release, we have further enhanced our offering with a meta-model framework that combines the core AI engine with the enterprise versions of the latest LLMs, namely OpenAI GPT, MS Azure OpenAI, Google Gemini, and Anthropic Claude.

“This cutting-edge meta-model framework allows us to leverage AI and Generative AI, ensuring the best possible extraction accuracy across the widest range of document types and complexity.”

http://www.kanverse.ai