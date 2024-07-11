Automation Accelerator speeds up Email Triage

TCG Process, a developer of intelligent process automation, has announced its latest automation accelerator, Email Triage.

This is designed to enhance operational efficiency, employee satisfaction, and customer experiences by automating the processing of inbound customer communications into business activities. TCG claims it can implement and host this solution for customers with just 5 days of effort, giving organisations an immediate impact.

In today’s fast-paced business environment, companies are overwhelmed with a deluge of inbound communications, often accompanied by numerous attachments in various formats. The lack of standardisation in documentation and the time-consuming manual triaging processes pose risks to timely responses to critical messages.

Through leveraging the DocProStar Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) platform and integrated AI technologies, TCG Process has developed a solution promising 95%+ accuracy. It classifies the email body, along with the attachments, and feeds any human in the loop (HITL) corrections into a customer’s dedicated classification model. Contrary to OpenAI models, the triage accelerator improves its model based on the documents it processes.

The email triage automation accelerator is designed to deliver significant reductions in employee time spent on triaging emails, allowing organisations the opportunity to shift their focus to more value-added tasks.

Frank Volckmar, Managing Director for TCG Process Australia, stated, “The email triage accelerator invites customers to cost-effectively, securely, and quickly leverage AI to accurately ingest information into their business.

“This solution can be extended to fully automate the ingestion and verification of customer information into workflows and applications that businesses rely upon to service their customers. We are proud of the team’s innovation on this global challenge and wonder why anyone would do it any other way.”

The Email Triage Automation Accelerator is available as a hosted or on-premise application, depending on customer preferences, and is also accessible through TCG Process’ partner network.

This solution represents the first step in automating the ingestion of inbound information, with extensibility to include omnichannel ingestion and the extraction and verification of information for core business applications.

Customers can get started by filling out a simple two-page onboarding form, which includes business rules for embargo and prioritisation, enabling the solution to be ready within days.

For more information about Email Triage visit https://www.tcgprocess.com/en-en/products/email-triage/.