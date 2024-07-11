Celonis, a developer of Process Mining and Process Intelligence, has announced a new AI-driven process orchestration solution developed in partnership with Emporix.

“Existing tools and automation strategies alone cannot deliver the promise of end-to-end process optimization,” said Carsten Thoma, President of Celonis.

“By themselves, these only transform individual, linear and siloed tasks. Businesses need an intelligent, connective management layer to ensure all their resources, systems and people are working in sync and achieve true end-to-end process optimization and business transformation.”

The Emporix Orchestration Engine is promoted as a process-context-aware orchestration platform. Leveraging Celonis' Process Intelligence to orchestrate processes end-to-end in realtime it allows businesses to establish agile, data-driven operations and increase overall efficiency by using AI to continually optimize processes with minimal human intervention.

The Orchestration Engine uses process insights - known as trigger events - from the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform to drive a near instant response and initiate a dynamic sequence of layered actions across associated systems and tools, including automations, workflows and tasks.

Using customized execution templates, it orchestrates actions to optimize performance against specific business objectives, continually learning and adjusting through monitoring of real process execution.

Key capabilities of the Orchestration Engine include:

Process transformation at scale: The Orchestration Engine enables teams to drive transformative change. It does so by acting as the orchestration layer for an organization's end-to-end processes, seamlessly connecting systems, teams and automations.

Intelligent execution: Powered by the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform, the Orchestration Engine carries out actions with context-awareness, monitoring process realities and dynamically adjusting based on outcomes. This allows for far more flexible and intelligent process orchestration.

Reduced complexity: The Orchestration Engine, as a low-code/no-code process orchestration platform, cuts through the complexity inherent in any organization’s process landscape to provide control and real-time visibility.

"With the Emporix Orchestration Engine's ability to harness the power of the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform, we are empowering businesses to reimagine how processes run through intelligent orchestration on a scale that was never before possible," said Eberhardt Weber, CEO of Emporix.

Customers leveraging the Orchestration Engine can realize transformative results across functions like supply chain, finance, customer service, and more. For example, an online retailer could use the solution to automatically and dynamically trigger inventory discounts, spot buys, stock transfers, and alternate product recommendations - improving working capital while delivering a seamless customer experience.

https://www.celonis.com