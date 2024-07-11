Alchemer Pulse Summarizes and Analyzes Text Feedback

Alchemer has launched a text analysis solution, Alchemer Pulse, built specifically for customer experience (CX) and feedback programs.

Alchemer Pulse uncovers ideas and concepts that an organization may not think to ask, and it provides details that would be difficult to uncover in a structured survey.

Historically, analyzing open text feedback has been difficult, requiring manual tagging and sorting of each response. The time and expense of the analysis often makes asking open-ended questions prohibitive when insights are needed at scale.

“Whether it’s from review sites, comments in surveys, or social posts, understanding unstructured customer feedback is difficult because of the volume, complexity, and nature of the data,” said David Roberts, CEO at Alchemer.

“Alchemer Pulse takes the noise and turns it into very clear, understandable signals that, when acted upon, drive meaningful business results.”

The AI-driven solution promises to empower organizations to:

- Understand how their audience thinks and feels – in their own words

- Instantly turn qualitative feedback into trackable, actionable insights

- Analyze and act on open text feedback faster than ever

Alchemer Pulse brings together free-form customer feedback from multiple sources including surveys, reviews, ratings from the App Store and Google Play, social media, and support tickets to quickly identify and quantify consistent themes.

Using large language models (LLMs) and purpose-built AI, Pulse analyzes responses in realtime and presents results in streamlined dashboards with granular insights that allow businesses to respond to customer feedback faster.

Alchemer makes this possible for its customers through a strategic partnership with Chattermill, a CX intelligence platform. Alchemer is leveraging a decade of expertise in large language models (LLMs) that are purpose-built to understand unstructured feedback at scale. Alchemer Pulse is specifically developed for Alchemer customers’ industries and feedback programs, run against customers’ defined data sets.

“For 10 years, Chattermill has been building and refining best-in-class AI models to operationalize the CX data for leading brands like Amazon and Uber,” said Mikhail Dubov, CEO and Founder at Chattermill.

“Adding this capability to the Alchemer platform provides their customers with a more powerful way to capture personal feedback and then see it in an actionable way. We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Alchemer.”

https://www.alchemer.com/Pulse/