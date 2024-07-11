Boomi Bolsters API Management Offering

Boomi has announced the launch of the Boomi API Control Plane - providing enterprises with a centralised platform to discover, manage, and govern all APIs across their organisations for accelerated business innovation, improved developer productivity, and stronger API governance.

Utilising the recently acquired federated API management business from APIIDA, the Boomi API Control Plane bolsters Boomi’s existing API Management solution, allowing users to discover all APIs in one place, including “shadow APIs” that may exist outside the purview of IT.

By bringing these shadow APIs under control, organizations can increase API consumption throughout the enterprise, driving new efficiencies and opportunities for innovation.

"APIs are the backbone of modern digital transformation, yet managing them across various platforms remains a significant challenge for many organizations," said Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Boomi.

"With the Boomi API Control Plane, we are setting a new standard for API management by offering an integrated, holistic solution that simplifies operations, strengthens governance, and accelerates innovation."

“Organisations increasingly need federated API management to handle the complex and diverse API landscapes that span multiple environments and platforms,” said Shari Lava, Senior Research Director, AI and Automation at IDC.

“A centralised, federated approach can enable consistent governance, security, and monitoring across all APIs, reducing risks and enhancing operational efficiency.”

Key Features of Boomi API Control Plane:

Centralised API Discovery: Discover all APIs within an organisation from a single location, bring shadow APIs under control, and increase API consumption to drive business innovation.

Simplified API Management Across Gateways: Enhance productivity with a consistent developer experience, gain insights into API performance and usage, and extend the value of existing on-premises and cloud investments.

Strengthened API Governance: Ensure consistent policies across all platforms, reduce the risk of data breaches, and streamline security audits, making compliance simpler and more efficient.

