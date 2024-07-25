TWAIN Direct for Network Scanners

German software developer ExactCODE has announced the launch of TWAIN Direct and a Cloud RISC-V software stack aimed at reducing costs and enhancing functionality for network-connected scanners.

TWAIN Direct, a new standard for connecting scanners to applications without needing driver installations, simplifies the user experience and reduces deployment complexity.

It enables seamless integration of scanners into various applications and environments, ensuring compatibility and ease of use across different platforms.

RISC-V is an open-standard instruction set processor architecture (ISA) that is royalty free and open-source, promoting innovation and collaboration across diverse computing applications.

ExactCODE states that the power-efficient RISC-V architecture can help deliver cost-effective and scalable solutions for modern scanners. This technology brings modern, TWAIN Direct based scanners to cheaper RISCV SoCs, and thus more affordable entry- level scanners for portable, driver-less scanning from mobile to cloud solutions.

"We are excited to bring TWAIN Direct and Cloud for RISC-V to the market, addressing the growing demand for affordable, network-connected scanners," said René Rebe, CEO of ExactCODE GmbH.

Joseph Odore, TWAIN Working Group Chairperson, said, “It’s exciting to see the TWAIN Direct protocol integrated into the RISC-V architecture, this illustrates the ease and flexibility of the TWAIN Direct standard.

“The added support with the RISC-V architecture expands the use and adoption of TWAIN Direct, allowing developers to support the needs of any organization’s operating environment.”

The TWAIN Working Group, established in 1992, is a not-for-profit association gathered to provide and foster a universal public standard which links applications and image acquisition devices.

