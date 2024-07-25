Hybrid Scanning Solution for Archives

A new solution has been announced that will connect InoTec SCAMAX sheet-fed scanners with overhead scanners from Zeutschel and make them operable via the latter’s software interface. The hybrid scanning solution is to be launched before the end of the year.

The objective of the cooperation between the two German manufacturers is a premium solution for the digitisation of archives and cultural assets, compliant with both the Federal Agencies Digitization Guidelines Initiative (FADGI) and ISO 19264-1 standards.

The FADGI guidelines were developed in the US for digitization of cultural assets.

FADGI image capture standards are specified by the National Library of Australia in digitisation of its collection material. The FAGDI 3-star standard is now mandatory 2024 for all US government agencies that transmit scans to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), the Library of Congress and other government institutions.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has also defined quality criteria for archiving technical documents, cultural assets and many other documents in ISO 19264-1. The standard has been used primarily in Europe to date and ensures high and standardized quality with regard to the colour, resolution and geometry of a digital copy. The highest ISO 19264-1 standard is Level A.

In the future, overhead scanners and sheet-fed scanners from both InoTec and Zeutschel can be combined to form hybrid scanning systems.

Zeutschel CEO Christian Hohendorf said “This premium cooperation will benefit all users who want to digitize both bound and unbound documents within one project: in the highest quality and in a paper-saving, yet resource-efficient manner. This cooperation is a significant step for both companies and ensures that our customers can benefit from the best technologies on the market.”

Steffen Unmuth, Chief Commercial Officer of DATAWIN, added, “The quality of a hybrid scanning system depends on the quality of the combined scanners. By integrating the InoTec SCAMAX document scanners into its portfolio, Zeutschel has made it possible to combine the leading models of their scanner classes to form a user-friendly, high throughput and both FADGI-and ISO 19264-1-compliant premium solution.”

The first hybrid scanning systems are expected to be available by the end of the year. They will be distributed worldwide via the Zeutschel partner networks.

The solution will initially be realized by connecting the InoTec desktop document scanners SCAMAX 3×1 and SCAMAX 6×1 to the overhead scanners of the Zeutschel OS C series. Other Zeutschel model series are to follow.

Hybrid scanning systems consisting of overhead and sheet-fed scanners offer an optimal solution for digitization projects that include both loose and bound documents. One scanning software serves as a common interface for both scanners.

All scans are saved in the correct order, named consecutively and can be exported together without time-consuming merging. Switching between the scanners is done in seconds at the touch of a button, which significantly increases productivity and user-friendliness.

Zeutschel is a market leader in book scanners and overhead scanners. The company’s systems are in use in almost every national library and archive worldwide.

InoTec SCAMAX scanners are used to scan, evaluate and sort large volumes of documents productively and in compliance with FADGI or ISO 19264-1. They are used where document volumes in the three- to six-digit range have to be processed in a short time or on a same-day basis, or where the annual document volume reaches or exceeds tens of millions.

For further information contact Australia and New Zealand distributor InoTec, Email: info@inotec.com.au Tel: 1300 447 553 Web: https://inotec.com.au