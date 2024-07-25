TELLEC Docs delivers new insight into M365

A unique view of collaboration and usage of Microsoft 365 is promised in TELLEC Docs, a new standalone application developed by an Australian solution provider.

“TELLEC Docs gives new insights into how people and departments are using Microsoft 365,” says Joshua Haebets, CEO at TELLEC.

“Compliance oversight in Microsoft 365 has always been a challenge. Now TELLEC Docs gives our clients the facts and the data to govern and secure content whilst streamlining storage to save on the ever-growing storage costs.”

The product has been developed in response to the needs of managers of IT, Records, and Knowledge, who have struggled to make fully informed decisions about collaboration across Microsoft 365.

“It has been hard to collate information about outdated and unused content. And it has been diﬃcult to get an understanding of the impact that permissions, site structure, and external sharing are having on users.”

TELLEC Docs provides data and graphics explaining the types of content, who is using it, where they are storing it, and who it is being shared with. It also highlights unused content and unused sharing links.

With this information, managers can make evidence-based decisions to maintain and optimise document management in Microsoft 365.

TELLEC Docs is a SaaS platform currently available as a month-by-month subscription that provides granular details of the ways that SharePoint, MS Teams and OneDrive are being used within an environment.

It solves common management issues of costs and compliance by informing storage usage, monitoring and securing permissions and exposing external sharing. Plus it will also unveil end user training needs, which is always a valuable investment to bolster productivity.

TELLEC Docs provides:

- A real picture of Storage at a service level across SharePoint, MS Teams and OneDrive;

- Insights into M365 Content by seeing the types of content used across the environment;

- Valuable insights into Usage with visibility into where users and departments are working; and

- A true picture of External and Internal Sharing with a clear view of what guests can access.

TELLEC will be exhibiting at the upcoming Digital Workplace Conference in Sydney.

https://tellec.com/