Celonis and Emporix unveil Process Optimization Tool

Celonis, a company specializing in process mining and intelligence, has announced a partnership with Emporix to develop a new process control solution. The tool, called the Emporix Orchestration Engine, aims to help organizations improve their end-to-end business processes using artificial intelligence.

Carsten Thoma, President of Celonis, stated that current market solutions and automation strategies alone are insufficient for comprehensive process optimization. The new platform attempts to address this by coordinating resources, systems, and employees more effectively.

The Orchestration Engine integrates Celonis' process intelligence capabilities with Emporix's orchestration technology. It's designed to enable realtime adjustments to business operations, potentially allowing for more data-driven processes and reduced manual intervention.

Key features of the tool include:

- Process Transformation: acts as an orchestration layer, connecting systems, teams, and automations across an organization.

- Intelligent Process Orchestration: Using Celonis' process intelligence to monitor how processes actually take place and dynamically adapts to the results.

- Complexity Reduction: By offering a low-code/no-code platform for process orchestration.

Eberhardt Weber, CEO of Emporix, suggests that the tool could allow organizations to redesign their processes more effectively than before.

The companies claim the solution could be applied in various areas such as supply chain, finance, and customer service. For example, an online retailer might use it to manage inventory and pricing more dynamically.

AmerCareRoyal, a manufacturer in the foodservice and hospitality sectors, has implemented the tool to revise its return process and eliminated time-consuming manual steps. The company reports improvements in customer satisfaction and automation rates..