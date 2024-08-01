Secuvy launches AI Data Governance Solution

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape business landscapes, a critical challenge has emerged: how to harness AI's power while safeguarding sensitive data. Secuvy believes it has the answer with its newly unveiled AI-driven data governance and privacy platform.

Secuvy's solution aims to address the growing concerns surrounding AI data governance. With organizations across various sectors increasingly relying on AI tools, the need for robust data protection has never been more pressing.

Mike Seashols, CEO of Secuvy, emphasized the urgency of the situation: "How can you expect to keep data safe if you don't know where it is or what it is? Secuvy AI is here to help organizations harness the benefits of AI while minimizing risks."

The platform's core offering revolves around PI (Personal Information) and Sensitive Data Scrubbing for large language models and deep learning models. This feature ensures that data remains protected while organizations work with AI models, a crucial consideration in today's data-driven business environment.

Secuvy's AI Data Governance solution boasts several key features:

- AI Model Inventory: The platform provides a comprehensive inventory of all AI models within an organization, offering crucial visibility into data flows and usage.

- Data Classification: Secuvy employs self-learning and contextual data classification for various data types, including unstructured, semi-structured, and structured data. This classification extends to files, documents, emails, and images, covering both data at rest and in motion.

- PI and Sensitive Information Scrubbing: The platform allows for the scrubbing of linked or referenced personal and sensitive data based on custom criteria such as data subject types, residency, consent, and retention periods.

- AI Readiness Certification: Through automated workflows, businesses can minimize bias and improve fairness in AI-related products. The platform publishes associated risks for model cards and compliance purposes, streamlining the AI readiness certification process.

- Integration with Amazon Bedrock: Secuvy's platform integrates with Amazon Bedrock, enabling the development of secure generative AI applications that can proactively identify and mitigate potential compliance risks and threats to personal information.

Prashant Sharma, CTO of Secuvy, said "Privacy teams need AI Data Inventory & Mapping along with tackling Data Minimization, Bias & Fairness issues. Security teams are concerned about PI & Sensitive data leakages to unauthorized users. Our goal is to provide a simple workflow for AI Data Governance for both Security & Privacy teams via Secuvy's AI Data Linkage Graphs."

The platform's ability to provide continuous data protection is particularly noteworthy. As organizations increasingly rely on AI tools for their business processes, Secuvy's solution offers a way to automate security and privacy measures across diverse data landscapes.

Looking ahead, Secuvy has announced plans to introduce realtime prevention and blocking of data leakage for LLM (Large Language Model) generated responses. This upcoming feature will utilize advanced machine learning algorithms to provide rea-time protection of any personal or sensitive data included in responses from generative AI applications.

Organizations interested in exploring Secuvy's AI Data Governance platform can request a demo through the company's website.

https://secuvy.ai/