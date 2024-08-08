Software makes Scanner Calibration a Snap

New InoTec software enables Do-It-Yourself calibration of SCAMAX production scanners, ensuring image quality according to the FADGI 3-star and ISO 19264-1 standards. This can be accomplished free of charge, within minutes and without any technician or engineer

Meeting digitization standards is mandatory for many scanning operations, especially for the scanning of cultural assets, technical documents or works of art. SCAMAX desktop document scanners offer FADGI 3-star and ISO 19264-1, Level B image quality levels.

The calibration tool “InoICC” can be downloaded free of charge from InoTec’s website as well as a detailed manual. To achieve the desired quality standard, only a corresponding test chart is required in addition to the tool.

The initial and recurring calibration process takes only a few minutes and can be performed by all scanner users. The calibration can be used in the scanning process without any further measures – software-independent and at full scanning speed.

Benjamin Meyer, Head of Development DATAWIN GmbH, said “We are proud to offer SCAMAX users a real competitive advantage with InoICC. At no cost, in fact. InoICC enables them to scan in accordance with the most important international digitization guidelines and thus recommend themselves for particularly prestigious scanning projects.

“Scan service providers and archive digitization centres benefit from such proven image quality. But also all other users who want to scan qualitatively and as close as possible to the original. For example, to make subsequent processes particularly reliable and efficient.”

Whether and to what extent a scanner achieves a targeted image quality can be tested and proven by means of analysis software.

SCAMAX scanners calibrated using InoICC fully meet the targeted digitization qualities in analysis with GoldenThread Analysis Software and iQ-Analyzer.

Such an accuracy not only guarantees users better scanning results, but is already mandatory for many scanning scenarios: especially when digitizing cultural assets, technical documents or works of art.

For further information contact Australia and New Zealand distributor InoTec, Email: info@inotec.com.au Tel: 1300 447 553 Web: https://inotec.com.au