Upland BA Insight Now Available in Azure Marketplace

Upland Software has announced the availability of Upland BA Insight for Microsoft Azure AI Search in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Built on Microsoft Azure AI Search, BA Insight for Azure AI Search combines the BA Insight user experience platform, BA Insight SmartHub, with over 90 Connectors. The solution securely brings user data into Azure AI Search and delivers intelligent, actionable content search experiences, without bouncing between multiple systems looking for the right information.

“Our customers require conversational, chat-like search to uncover more precise and pertinent results each time they input a search,” said Sean Coleman, General Manager of Knowledge Center Management at Upland Software.

“BA Insight enables this process through vectorization, an advanced search technique that understands the semantic similarity between words to return more appropriate and precise answers.

“Along with leveraging Microsoft Azure OpenAI capabilities, Azure AI Services, AI Document Intelligence, and Azure Machine Learning, we’re able to provide efficient solutions to our customers’ business challenges.”

Leveraging advanced search, machine learning, and natural language processing, BA Insight harnesses unstructured data and content, expediting retrieval, cutting down manual efforts, and significantly increasing user productivity.

The AI enterprise search solution integrates with diverse repositories and knowledge systems. The offering enables customers to consolidate scattered data sources and ensure only wanted data is fed into the generative AI engine.

