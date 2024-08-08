OutSystems delivers code-free Automation

OutSystems has announced Workflows, a business process modelling and workflow automation solution. The company says it differs from from legacy BPM (Business Process Management) solutions that require countless high-code customizations, which are more challenging to maintain and scale.

“OutSystems Workflows can evolve indefinitely as it removes the barriers between the IT teams deploying workflow-based applications, and the lines of business that actually use them,” said Paulo Rosado, Founder and CEO of OutSystems.

“This solution demonstrates the power of the OutSystems platform in transitioning to a modern software architecture and dramatically increasing operational efficiency in organizations by bridging the gap between business and IT. With OutSystems, you don't have to worry about your workflow processes becoming legacy. We're future-proof—and our customers will be too.”

Workflows provides a simple and intuitive solution for modelling complex workflows, with the added benefit of being unified with a low-code development platform with extensive UX/UI customization options, simplified system integration, and advanced data management capabilities.

The new web-based interface also enables business stakeholders to model workflows autonomously, reducing the need for iterations and detailed explanations of business rules.

This shift significantly improves collaboration and reduces IT's workload, keeping the promise of low-code simplicity without requiring traditional coding customization.

Combined with the broader OutSystems platform, Workflows makes it simple to customize any application, creating tailored workflows without incurring technical debt.

Users can leverage OutSystems Workflows to manage common internal processes, such as expense or vacation management, invoice approval, or workforce management. Workflow applications can also streamline consumer-facing services, such as case management, complaint management, or loan origination.

Users can also incorporate AI agents directly into their workflows through the OutSystems AI Agent Builder capability.

https://www.outsystems.com/low-code-platform/workflow-automation/